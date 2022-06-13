Social photos: Who was snapped out and about in the Murraylands

The Standard photographer William Bailey captured people out and about in the Murraylands on the Saturday of the June long weekend.
Local footy was on pause for the annual interleague matches which were held at Johnstone Park, Murray Bridge, while the South Australia Ski Racing Titles were held at Sturt Reserve, Murray Bridge.
