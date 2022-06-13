The Murray Valley Standard

Tony Pasin appointed to Shadow Ministry

DH
By Dylan Hogarth
Updated June 13 2022 - 9:53am, first published 9:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony Pasin appointed to Shadow Ministry

MEMBER for Baker Tony Pasin has been promoted to the Shadow Ministry in new opposition leader Peter Dutton's Coalition team.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DH

Dylan Hogarth

Editor - Central Cluster South Australia

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.