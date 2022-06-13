Age no barrier for timeless Bell at Murray Bridge Golf Club

Eighty-eight year old golfing marvel John Bell has been threatening to call time on his self-proclaimed "mediocre" career for many months.
However, a brilliant win on Saturday, June 11, in the Murray Bridge Golf Club's Hogan Insurance Services stableford event might change that line of thinking.
Piling up a massive 42 points to give no-one else a chance the talkative super veteran "beat his age" for the one hundred and somethingth time and this time by a lazy seven shots! Quite remarkable really.
A one handicapper at Grange Golf Club in his heyday, Bell boasts that he once played against the great Sir Donald Bradman, a super golfer in his own right, in a pennants match, but lost narrowly.
There are many more stories to hear if one has time to listen but for now let's hope his entertaining career continues on for another year or two yet.
Afterall, there is one thing he still desperately craves; to score a hole in one.
Not a single ace in a near 70-year career on the greens seems ridiculous but there is still time.
Great golf John; well deserving of a single malt or two to celebrate.
Recently crowned club champion Aaron Zrim certainly hasn't had a hangover following on from his success as he scorched around the course amassing a brilliant 40 points which included a sizzling 33 off the stick 22 point back nine.
Birdies on 11, 12 and 15 helped him on his way to the runners up position on the day as the moderately sized long weekend field saw the day pared back to an open field with no grades involved.
Third place went to the jovial Alois Kniebeiss who had a good day chalking up 37 points in good style.
Next best were Lloyd Norrish and Maurice Wells with 36 apiece followed by Sappsy, Tom Haig, Lawerance Crack, "Nifty" Neville Briggs and Troy Penhall with rounds of 34 points.
"Aussie Bob" McCormick and recent MBGC Mens Open winner Andrew Meddle were in the money with solid 33 point rounds and Jeff Smith, Corey Dahlitz and larger than life legend Graham Edwards closed the list out with 32 apiece.
Aaron Zrim won the Yabby on the 11th and he tied with the hot golfing John Bell for the pro comp with both players scoring superb 22 point back nines with Bell gaining the verdict on a countback having played the last six holes slightly better.
Despite the cold weather and heavy atmosphere the greens are still playing fast and true with compliments about them pouring in from visiting golfers so it's a great time to come and test oneself on them.
A par competition this Saturday should be just the time to do so.
