Enrol to vote to have a say in upcoming local government elections

THE Mid Murray Council is urging residents to make sure they are enrolled to vote in the upcoming local government elections.
The council is reminding residents and ratepayers to check their enrolment status to ensure they're ready to have their say in upcoming the November elections.
Council is also encouraging anyone who is interested in contributing to the Mid Murray Community to consider nominating for a position on council.
Nominations for positions will open on Tuesday, August 23 and close at 12pm, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
A candidate briefing session for interested people will be held closer to the nomination period.
Mid Murray Mayor Dave Burgess said local government was the closest tier of government to the community and it impacted people's everyday lives by delivering meaningful services, projects and initiatives.
"Local government is closely involved with the day-to-day functioning of our community, providing many of the services, programs, infrastructure and support that our residents rely on," Mayor Burgess said.
"That means your vote can have a significant impact on the future of our district by determining who represents our community for the next four years.
"I strongly encourage everyone in our district - from residents to property owners - to make sure their name is on the electoral roll and to vote in the election this November.
"It's also important that property owners who don't live in our district - such as our large contingent of holiday home owners - as well as business owners and operators are aware that they also have the right to vote in the upcoming Council elections and should also take steps to check their enrolment eligibility."
- Details: You can check your enrolment status as check.aec.gov.au/, For updates and further information about the local government elections, visit www.mid murray.sa.gov.au/elections.
