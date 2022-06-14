The Murray Valley Standard

Auto Collectors of Murray Bridge hold Biggest Morning Tea

By Graham Edwards and Lyn West
Updated June 14 2022 - 1:47am, first published 1:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ON Sunday, May 22, the Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge (ACCMB) held a Biggest Morning Tea and sausage sizzle event, to raise funds for the Cancer Council.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.