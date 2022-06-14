Auto Collectors of Murray Bridge hold Biggest Morning Tea

ON Sunday, May 22, the Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge (ACCMB) held a Biggest Morning Tea and sausage sizzle event, to raise funds for the Cancer Council.
There were a few early birds arriving at June and Terry Mabbitt's home for this event.Members drifted in from about 10:30am.
Morning tea of plates of scones was laid out ready and it wasn't long before people tucked in and helped themselves to tea or coffee.
At about 10:45am, ACCMB life member Lyn West addressed the group with a welcome, thanked the Mabbitts for providing their wonderful venue, asked those who wished to for donations to the Cancer Council's "Biggest Morning Tea" and introduced members to a "Tea-Rivia" quiz.
Answers were marked and three winners were announced late in the morning.
The winners, who were awarded with a block of chocolate each were: Mary and Ian Rowley; Avril Gartrell, Brett Zastera and Steve Sim.
A display board of photographs of vehicles (and people) from the past was on show and created much interest and conversation by members.
The morning went by very pleasantly and everyone appeared to enjoy the relaxed atmosphere.
A total of $275 was raised for the Cancer Council.
Lyn wishes to thank everyone who donated and also thanks those who provided the photographs, plus a big thank you to June Mabbitt for helping put the toppings on the scones.
Meanwhile, Terry Mabbitt, assisted by club life member Tom West, were busy cooking up a "swag" of sausages and onions on the backyard barbecue.
These were served up on a slice of bread, with sauce, by June, Lyn and Vicki Courtney and were much appreciated by all, judging by the lull of voices whilst everyone was eating.
Another quiz was handed out by June Mabbitt during the afternoon.
The winner of this quiz will be presented with the "Sausage Sizzle Trophy" at the club presentation dinner to be held in June.
Vice president John Courtney took advantage of a lull in proceedings in order to offer a thank you to organisers, June and Terry Mabbitt, along with Lyn and Tom West, for a well-orchestrated and enjoyable event.
As he did at the previous year's sausage sizzle, Terry Mabbitt had an array of second hand books in his shed.
The books were on offer to all takers and there were a few members who took up the offer, with Terry telling Lyn later, "that he wondered if people were adding to his collection".
After a very enjoyable day, when everyone had a relaxed opportunity to catch up, chat, mix and mingle, members gradually drifted off home or to do other things.
The organisers wish to thank everyone who joined in to make it a successful event.
- Details: If you would like to become an ACCMB member and join this well known and respected Auto Club for their hospitality and diversified annual program, contact membership director Trevor Wehrman on 0437815782 or publicity officer Graham Edwards on 0428813070 or 85321175. Or, go to the ACCMB website, autocollectorsmurraybridge.com.
