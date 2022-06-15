Discover what's on in the Murraylands

TURN THE PAGE
Friends of the Library Book Sale
Friday, June 17, Murray Bridge Library, Sixth St, 10am-2pm. Visit the library foyer and grab a bargain. For information phone 8539 1175.
RACING AWAY
Murray Bridge Races
Saturday, June 18, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 10.30am-5pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
MUSIC TO YOUR EARS
Choir Cecilia in Concert 2022
Sunday, June 19, Murray Bridge Town Hall, from 2.30pm. The Australian National Choral Association is proud to announce Choir Cecilia in concert. For more information on bookings and ticket prices, visit https://events.ticketbooth.com.au/event/choir-cecilia-inc
NIGHT AT MOVIES
Thursday Night Movies at the Library: Love is love is love
Thursday, June 23, Murray Bridge Library, 5.30pm-7.30pm. Three stories about the inner workings of love, commitment and loyalty, showcased at the Murray Bridge Library . For booking information, call 8539 1175
FESTIVAL FUN
All Culture Fest
Saturday, June 25, Murray Bridge Town Hall, 2pm-4pm. A festival of cultures brought to you by the Murray Bridge Council and the Australian Migrant Resource Centre. A free community event for all ages, for more information visithttps://www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au/services/your-community/community-events/all-culture-fest-2023
TAKE A WALK
Trail Walk - June
Saturday, June 25, Lincoln Park Horse and Human Rehabilitation Centre Monarto, 11am. Take a social stroll with like minded people and their horses. For more information, visit https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200022690969204
MEN'S DAY OUT
Lot 23 Men's Day
Sunday, June 26, Lot 23 Green Street, Mypolonga, 9am. A day to celebrate the man in people's lives or anyone who loves beer, BBQ, whiskey, moonshine and an outdoor adventure. For information visit https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200022272783639
HOW TO WITH YOUR PHONE
Getting to know your device: Android Phone
Wednesday, June 29 Murray Bridge Library, 10am-12pm. Get to know your Android device and ask any questions you might have. Bookings are essential, to book your place, call: 8539 1175
