Pauline's passion for preserving the memory of lost loved ones

DEDICATION to preserving the memory of lost loved ones and a desire to honour the lives of those who have gone before us has kept a band of volunteers busy in Tailem Bend.
Tailem Bend woman Pauline Merritt has been an active crusader for many community causes and a particular passion for her has been maintaining the upkeep on the town's cemetery.
This passion led her to spearhead the creation of the Tailem Bend Cemetery Committee - a group of volunteers who have spent 19 years looking after the area.
Pauline is proud of the cemetery, but explains it has not always been the the tranquil, peaceful place to reflect it is today.
She said her association with the Tailem Bend cemetery goes back a long way to when she was a small child.
"Having been born in this community I have always felt proud to be a Tailem lass but not proud of our cemetery," she said.
"My mother took me weekly to attend family graves and we would buy five shillings of flowers from Mrs Norm Jennings who was the wife of our local undertaker, this was the regular job for Sunday."
She said over the years of visiting the resting place of loved ones, she noticed the cemetery was showing signs of neglect.
"I was always ashamed of the condition and how unloved the cemetery looked so I started to take dead flowers off graves and if a funeral was happening I would weed around the plot that was going to be used as I felt uneasy for visitors to witness this area," she said.
She said grave sites were covered in sand drift, weeds were everywhere and it was infested with ants and rabbit holes.
Pauline was moved to help form a group of volunteers to get to work on the problems and the Tailem Bend Cemetery Committee was born and work began to repair the site.
"A meeting was called for interested volunteers to work with the council to create improvements and a committee vas formed ... a five year plan was drawn up with the volunteers doing the labor, council providing equipment and materials," Pauline said.
"I spoke with (then council employee) lan Millard and pointed out all the improvements I thought that needed doing and he was passionate and agreeable of suggestions."
Pauline said the first two years saw 30 people registered as volunteers and at least six people still attend working bees, 19 years later.
"When we started I would arrange three or four working bees a month with a different group of workers each time and to keep them happy they would be fed with lunch, morning and afternoon teas," she said.
The first tasks of the working group included perimeter work to minimise sand drift, with shade cloth used over fencing and lowering path levels and graveling pathways to protect the graves.
However, Pauline said one of the first big projects the group undertook was also one she was most proud of.
She said the cemetery was home to many unnamed grave sites and some of the sites were hardly marked out.
So, together with her band of volunteers, the group set about finding records of who was buried where and successfully placed a cross and made gravel mounts to signify all the resting spots.
"We located, remounded and graveled 40 graves that had been blown away, and reshaped and graveled another 100," she said.
"At the end of February 2005 we were delighted to say that all these graves had wooden crosses and plaques attached for identification."
"Bob Ellis and myself have spent hours checking headstone information against council records ... I believe all persons should be named in death and it is important for our history."
Pauline said there was currently only one grave left marked "Unknown Soul".
Other achievements made by the group which make Pauline proud include signage and the introduction of a memorial stone to honor the still-born babies of the past.
"This has been a real winner as some people have chosen to put plaques in memory of their babies and it is closure for them," she said.
She said the stone wall at the entrance and two columbariums - built for ashes - were erected by Malcolm Piggott and she paid tribute to Malcolm for his work at the site.
The cemetery holds special significance for Pauline, who has 16 family members at rest in the cemetery, including her son Brad, who passed away at the age of 20 years.
However, her hard work has made the the cemetery a place the community can be proud of.
"In my wildest dreams I would never have thought that Tailem Bend would have one of the best cemeteries in the district," she said.
"This wonderful work could not be achieved without council, donations from service and social clubs and the wonderful community that I am fortunate to live in."
