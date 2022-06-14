Jervois volunteer Russell Nuske awarded with Order of Australia Medal

A LIFETIME filled with work to help the community and a strong sense to support those around him has seen Jervois man Russell Nuske awarded in the Queen's Birthday 2022 Honours List.
Russell was a recipient of the Medal of the Order of Australia in the General Division for service to the Murraylands community.
The 80-year-old Jervois resident has a long history of helping the Murraylands community and his award drew the attention of the Rural City of Murray Bridge council, with Cr Wayne Thorley paying tribute to Russell at Tuesday night's council meeting.
"Russell is a resident of Jervois and been a long term, active participant not only in community events but also in St Johns and SAAS over many, many years and I just wish to acknowledge his service," he said.
Russell served in the SA Ambulance Service - and formerly St Johns - for almost 40 years, he's serviced the community as a Justice of the Peace, he volunteered as a visiting inspector at the Mobilong Prison, he has been an active volunteer in the church community and the list goes on.
His community work saw him recognised as the Australia Day Citizen of the Year for the Rural City of Murray Bridge in 1998 and he received a 5th Bar National Medal from the St John Ambulance in 2004.
Despite the accolades, his community work has never been about the awards for Russell and when he got the email to say he was a recipient of the Medal of the Order of Australia, it came as a complete surprise.
"When I seen that on my email, I thought hang on a minute, who's having a bit of fun with me or whatever .. I thought it might have been a scam thing," he said.
"One of our daughters who's pretty well switched on with these things said hang on dad ... it's not a scam, it's real.
"That's how I first knew I never had any inkling that there was something going on ... I never even thought about all these award things so it is a complete surprise.
His wife Phyllis - who helped in the nomination process and was side-by-side with her husband as a ambulance volunteer - kept it a surprise to Russell, who said it took a while to sink in.
"The person who actually nominated me - we used to do ambulance work with him down at Bordertown - and he rang me up just to congratulate me sort of thing, Russell said.
"I am humbled, very much so ... in fact is that talking to the neighbour yesterday about it all and I said I feel a bit of shame be he said 'that's silly, don't feel about it like that, you thought you deserved it' and that sort of thing."
"(The award) doesn't mean to say I'm going to stop volunteering ... I'll continue on as long as I can,"
Russell said that volunteering as an ambulance officer was rewarding and he thoroughly enjoyed it, however the job was not without its tough times.
"When you think back about incidents and about suicides and things like that it was tough, but I never had never come across situations and left wanting to say 'oh, well that's it, I'm getting out of it," he said.
Russell recalled some nasty car accidents with young children involved and attending the scene of suicides as particularly hard parts of his volunteer job, but said the support network of the St Johns, SAAS and the doctors was always there to help through the tough times.
For Russell, the job was far more rewarding than it was tough.
"I just had the sense of caring and I suppose looking at a little bit in a broader sense, there was these people out there that do need do need care," he said.
"And being involved with quite a lot of organisations, I've met a lot of people that way.
"You feel that you're actually doing something in the community that not everybody does gets interested in."
Russell worked for SA Water for much of his working life and he said his employer was very supportive of his volunteer work, allowing him time off to attend incidents and even applauded his volunteering efforts.
He said the community around him was also very supportive, and his wife Phyllis recalled times the pair were both called out as volunteers and how neighbours would look after their kids to let them do their vital work.
He said work allowed him to transfer to a position closer to Adelaide when his youngest daughter was diagnosed with spina bifida and that's when the family relocated to Jervois.
It was there Russell became involved in the Jervois Hall Committee, serving as the president and also help out in the school community.
Another interesting volunteer posting was Russell's time as a visiting prison inspector at the Mobilong jail.
He said the job involved inspecting the prison through a set in independent eyes and reporting any potential issues.
Over his 20 years visiting the prison, Russell said he saw many interesting things.
"When I was finishing off one day there was a golf ball in the yard, behind the a tall fence, And I said to the guard, there's a golf ball there, do you see it? ... Three weeks later when I went back, I said did you get that golf ball, and he said Ooh, yeah, we got the golf ball, it was full of drugs so it was that sort of thing I'd do," he said.
"Some people say once a prisoner, you're a prisoner for life, but I don't think that's the case ... some people deserve a second chance and I treated them as human beings."
Russell started out life in Mannum, working on a family farm before relocating to Millicent at 19 and meeting wife Phyllis.
The pair have had six children and have spent time living in Bordertown and Coonalpyn before moving to where they are now, in Jervois, 43 years ago.
At one stage, the couple had a busy household with six children under the age on 10 years old.
Russell and Phyllis have had a turbulent year, with many celebrations but a sad goodbye.
Russell turned 80 in April, Phyllis turned 80 in May, a daughter turned 50 in February, but sadly, daughter Karen passed away on Valentines Day this year, February 14, after a long battle with spina bifida.
The pair celebrated a life well lived and said it was always about her abilities, rather than disability with their daughter Karen, who seemed to have got the volunteering bug from her parents as an active community person who often raised money for charities.
