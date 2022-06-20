Murray Bridge council to create Little Corella Sanctuary in state-first pilot program

THE Rural City of Murray Bridge will establish a Little Corella Sanctuary at the Swanport Wetlands.
The location was endorsed by elected members at the June meeting as the ideal locations to run the council's Little Corella Management Pilot Program, aiming to to deter little corella's from public spaces were they have caused damage to parks, reserves and facilities.
Large populations of Little Corellas have a history of causing damage at Sturt Reserve, including to the lawn tennis courts located at the reserve.
Elected members were presented with a report at a briefing in May with experts in bird behaviour.
The report explored sanctuary locations, concerns raised by the community about the Swanport Wetlands as a sanctuary site and the science of the proposed pilot program.
Scientific experts identified Swanport Wetlands as being the preferred location.
According to the council, cutting edge technology will be used in the pilot program, in program that is the first of its kind in South Australia in what "could hold the key to communities living in harmony with the birds".
There is a proposal to install "steel trees" at the sanctuary "for robust play equipmen"t to provide an outlet for this activity for the birds, which have caused extensive damage to trees at Sturt Reserve, some beyond recovery.
Infrared cameras will monitor the location which will feature bird feed in rodent-proof storage.
The anticipated cost of the pilot program is about $250,000.
Chief executive officer Michael Sedgman said the council was committed to a solution where people and wildlife could live together while preventing the destructive impact of the birds in highly populated areas.
"Council is working with scientific experts in the field, including world-renowned bird ecology and biodiversity scientists, to prepare a sanctuary site and limit the impact of the birds on local biodiversity and infrastructure," he said.
"We are investing in new technology to deter Little Corellas from vulnerable sites such as Sturt Reserve, and encourage them to roost at a safe and suitable site away from residents, visitors, valuable trees and infrastructure.
"Swanport Wetlands is identified as the ideal location for a number of reasons and we will make it attractive to them using nutritious feed and water stations."
Mr Sedgman said the project aimed to address issues raised in the 2019 State Government draft report Little Corellas: Social and Ecological Research for Management in South Australia.
"Humane culling and other measures used to deter the birds initially are not the most effective measures long term, and need to be supported by other measures to provide the most effective outcome."
