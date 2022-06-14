Speed limit to stay the same at Riverglen Marina despite community petition

A COMMUNITY petition to lower the speed limit of a White Sands Road has been unsuccessful, following a traffic investigation by the Rural City of Murray Bridge.
The council was presented with a petition at its March meeting - which featured 34 signatures of the Riverglen Marina - asking for a speed reduction to 40 kilometres per hour and for the installation of 40km/h signs on Marina View Drive and Riverglen Drive.
The petition stated that over the past 12 months, residents had noticed a significant increase in traffic along Riverglen Drive, at Riverglen Marina, White Sands.
"This residential street allows public access to a boat ramp at the end of the road," it said.
"There are currently no speed limit signs on this road, and many visitors and holiday makers frequent the area for short term rentals, and to utilise the boat ramp some of whom may be from interstate, and unaware of the 50 km speed limit in unsigned residential areas."
"It is clear that many drivers have been exceeding 50kmh.
"As the majority of permanent residents are families and retirees on Riverglen Drive - which is not even 500m long, we propose a 40kmh speed limit with signs when entering from Jervois Road, and at the beginning of the residential section of Riverglen Drive"
The council received the petition and council administration prepared a report on the processes required to be followed in relation to amending speed limits.
The Department for Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) are the responsible party for setting and altering speed limits on all roads.
The Rural City of Murray Bridge installed traffic counters on Riverglen Drive and Marina View Drive from February 25 2022 until May 2 2022 for Riverglen Drive and from the March 4, 2022 until May 25 2022 for Marina View Road.
The results of the traffic counts showed that on Riverglen Drive, 85 percent of motorists travelled at or under 40km/h in both directions and on Marina View Road, 85 percent of motorist travelled at or under 50km/h in both directions.
"Once the results of the traffic counts were known, reference was made to the relevant area of DIT who provided a copy of the current approved speed zone plan for the area," the council report said.
"Following assessment of the situation, DIT does not support the installation of a lower speed limit in this location at this time."
DIT also advised council that the 25km/h sign located at the Marina View Drive and Riverglen Drive intersection was unapproved and should be removed at the earliest possible opportunity.
Elected members voted to respond to the originator of the petition to inform that a reduction of the speed limit on Marina View Road and Riverglen Drive is not supported at this time by Council or DIT.
