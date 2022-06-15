Mayoral column: Delivering our vision of Thriving Communities

Mayoral Column, June 15, 2022
Last night council adopted its Annual Business Plan and Budget for 2022/23.
Advertisement
The Plan identifies the next series of projects we will deliver to achieve our vision of Thriving Communities.
During the year council will, among other things, place a priority on developing a dynamic river city whilst retaining its country charm, extending the love to the outer townships by including them in similar projects to those which have been delivered in Murray Bridge and ensuring our services and infrastructure lead growth.
The Annual Business Plan and Budget has taken into consideration the community feedback received during the public consultation phase and I would like to thank those from within our community who took the time to provide comment.
Please now take the time to read the final Plan available on our website.
Council also received updates on two key projects at the meeting. T
he first is development of a Place of Courage, a permanent, visible tribute to the victims and survivors of Domestic and Family Violence, in partnership with the Place of Courage/Spirit of Woman organisation and the Murray Bridge Regional Collaboration on Violence Against Women and Children.
The project will see installation of a commemorative Public Artwork at a location within Sturt Reserve, following further consultation.
The second project is the establishment of a Little Corella Sanctuary site to support our broader management of this issue.
Experts have now advised that Swanport Wetlands remains the most appropriate site for the sanctuary and have recommended this to council.
Council last night considered this advice and endorsed the establishment of the Sanctuary Site at Swanport wetlands.
Finally, council noted the timing of the Local Government Elections which will be held later this year.
Nominations will close on 6 September, voting closes on 10 November and the new Council will hold its first formal meeting on Monday 21 November 2022.
Councillors noted the contribution that this Council has made and wish to encourage members of the public to consider nominating for a position as a key way to serve the community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.