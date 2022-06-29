Separate rates may be introduced to Mannum Waters residents
These proposed rates would be introduced specifically for ratepayers in the Mannum Waters area and would cover evaporation losses of the Mannum Waters Marina.
Advertisement
"Council is proposing that a separate rate be implemented for the purchase of the water that is required to fill Council's evaporation loss obligations for the Mannum Waters Marina," said Mid Murray Council CEO, Ben Scales.
"Council has been covering the requirements for the last four years via its current water entitlement and also purchasing temporary water on the water market."
As outlined in the consultation paper - first pitched in April, 2022 - Council will look to dedicate $122,000 to the overall costs of the water entitlement.
While this may assist in the overall costs of the entitlement, it still leaves $1.629 million to be covered by Mannum Waters ratepayers.
"The indicative cost to purchase the required water entitlement is $1.715 million, council is currently proposing that they will contribute $122,000 to that purchase," Mr Scales said.
During the separate rate public consultation period, Council received 48 written submissions with alternative measures, suggestions to decrease overall costs to ratepayers, or agreeing with the proposed separate rates.
While some submissions suggested the separate rates be introduced for all Mannum ratepayers, others said Council should continue to cover the entire cost of the water entitlement, removing the need for a separate rate.
"Council's thinking is that there is a direct benefit for those residents that live in Mannum Waters and therefore they should contribute to those specific costs," Mr Scales said.
"Council is working through a process and has undertaken consultation, we've received that feedback and Council is currently considering that to make sure that we are making a fair and equitable decision on the separate rate."
The Department for Environment and Water was unable to comment on the impact of the evaporation, however it is expected by Council that by returning the lost water, a direct benefit will be seen to the local environment.
Council has also proposed to alleviate financial stress on those struggling to pay for the separate rate.
As outlined in the consultation paper, the rates will be introduced for a 15 year period with all late payment fines remitted during the first year.
Mid Murray Mayor, David Burgess, said Council will support all struggling ratepayers as best they can.
"We understand that many in our community are facing increasing costs and financial pressures - and Council is dealing with the same challenges," Mayor Burgess said.
"In the meantime, I want to assure ratepayers that Council has support measures available to those who may be experiencing financial difficulties through our Rates Hardship Policy and postponement of rates option for State Seniors Card holders on their principal place of residence."
A final decision on the separate rates will be made during the Tuesday, July 12 Mid Murray Council meeting.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.