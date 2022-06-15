New estate is selling fast Advertising Feature

Full swing: Blocks are selling incredibly fast Hindmarsh Estate at Murray Bridge and earth works for the construction of the first homes have begun. Photo: Supplied

Civil and construction work is in full swing at the newly-released Hindmarsh Estate at Murray Bridge, with 60 per cent of already available lots selling in the first four months.



"We are likely to finish work at the start of July and settlement of stage 1 and 2 is scheduled for later in July as per our original plan," Ocean Property Group, director Col Viv Chauhan said.



So if you have ever thought about moving to Murray Bridge to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, now is the time.



Oceanic Property Group's new five-stage development, The Hindmarsh Estate, is spread over nine hectares of land producing 118 lots with ample open space and green reserves marked for community activities.



Murray Bridge is a beautiful place to live with a small population of under 20,000 while still being a gateway from South Australia to Victoria.

Col Viv Chauhan said, "as Murray Bridge is growing, we've got so much to offer as a township: the schools, the health, the shopping.

"With the housing and rental property shortage in Murray Bridge, we are hoping The Hindmarsh Estate development will help ease these shortages and even provide local jobs."

The estate has easy access to the freeway entrance/exit and all local amenities including a wide range of retail outlets, medical facilities, primary and secondary schools, lifestyle attractions and sporting clubs.

Feel like you are on holiday all year round with a huge variety of stunning places to see and fun activities to do including house boating, cycling, fishing, golfing, off-roading, horse racing, wine tasting and bird watching, just to name a few.

Make the most of the majestic river and take a cruise or skipper your own houseboat on the weekends.

Play a round of golf at The Murray Bridge Golf Club which is recognised as one of the best country courses in the state featuring towering gum trees, irrigated fairways and the occasional kangaroo.

Become a regular at Monarto Safari Park.

Experience some of the amazing countryside by going for a walk, run or even a mountain bike ride on one of the trails through the local reserves.



Once you have made your tree change to The Hindmarsh Estate your family can enjoy all this and more. The Hindmarsh Estate's big 770sqm allotments will appeal to families and their relatively low cost of around $104,500 is encouraging for first home buyers or investors looking to add to their portfolio.

"It's a great opportunity for someone to get into an estate," sales agent, John De Michele said.