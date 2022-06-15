Murray Bridge police continue investigation into classic car theft

Police are continuing to investigate the theft of classic cars from a storage shed at Murray Bridge last month.
Between May 14 and 22, a storage shed in Emerald Street, Murray Bridge was broken into and three classic cars were stolen.
The cars stolen include a 1972 Ford XA GT sedan which has now been recovered however two vehicles remain outstanding. These are a 1972 Ford XA ute and a 1984 Ford F100 ute (pictured).
A large amount of high performance and vintage car parts and accessories were also stolen. Many of these parts have been located but there are still a number of parts outstanding.
It has also been identified that a vintage motorcycle was also stolen at the same time from that premises (pictured).
A Daytona speedboat was also stolen, but has since been located in Murray Bridge, burnt out.
Police are also investigating whether a break-in and theft of a double axle trailer from a nearby business in the early hours of Thursday, May19 is also linked.
- Details: Anyone with information on the thefts or whereabouts of the stolen vehicles is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au/
