Rural City of Murray Bridge encourages community participation on advisory committee

RESIDENTS who want to make a difference to the Murray Bridge community are being encouraged to consider a role on council's Community Advisory Committee (CAC).
Manager Community Services Reg Budarick said the Rural City of Murray Bridge was seeking expressions of interest from independent community members who would like to be considered for a position on the committee.
"Committee members should demonstrate wide ranging community development interests and a passion for the Rural City of Murray Bridge," he said.
"The role of the committee is to help develop strategies for consideration by Council, including a range of actions to increase community engagement opportunities."
Mr Budarick said areas addressed by CAC include council grants, arts development, history preservation and promotion, multicultural services, sport and recreation, tourism, youth activities and services, community safety, social inclusion, disability access & inclusion, and street naming.
The committee consists of 10 voting members appointed by council: two elected members, one Youth Advisory committee member and seven independent community members who demonstrate wide ranging interests and a passion for the bouncil area.
The Mayor is also a member.
Available positions are voluntary and require attendance at either day or evening meetings held at least quarterly.
- Details: A copy of the committee's Terms of Reference is available at the council office and on the council website. Applications should be forwarded to the Chief Executive Officer, Rural City of Murray Bridge, PO Box 421, Murray Bridge SA 5253 or by email to council@murraybridge.sa.gov.au by close of business on Tuesday 12 July 2022. For further details contact Faith Box on 85391126.
