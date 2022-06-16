Men's shed celebrating Men's Health Week every week

International Men's Health Week is an important opportunity to highlight the importance of men's health not only physically, but mentally and emotionally.
While some events may not be running due to COVID, the Murraylands Community Men's Shed is celebrating International Men's Health Week the same way they would celebrate any week.
Mick Loeckenhoff, the secretary of the Murraylands Community Men's Shed, said that he is convinced that many lives have been saved when becoming a member of the men's shed.
"Mental health is a big issue this week of celebrating men's health, we do that every week of the year," Mr Loeckenhoff said.
"We encourage people to come, we encourage their welfare, we talk to them about their issues, we give them opportunities to spill their guts, so to speak, and talk about what is worrying them.
"That's what it is all about, the men's shed is not just a shed with a pot belly stove that you sit around, it is a place where people come and get reinvigorated," he said.
The men's shed holds forums throughout the year, inviting other men's sheds to visit and discuss what is needed to improve the facilities for the members of the community.
Mr Loeckenhoff said although the shed is wary of starting up weekly events due to COVID, plans for a big event later in the year are looking hopeful.
"We're planning a 'Spanner in the Works' day in October, where we invite all sorts of allied health people and psychologists and be a part of the day," he said.
"We also invite other sheds to visit us from South Australia ... to come along and do training sessions, like laser engravery and CNC cutting machines and that sort of thing."
The Murraylands Community Men's Shed plans to continue supporting men's physical and mental health in future and offer support for anyone in need, with regular guest speakers discussing suicide prevention and mental health.
"We're not mental health practitioners, we're all older men who look after each other and that has a profound effect," Mr Loeckenhoff said.
