The Murray Valley Standard

Police to hold community engagement forum in Murray Bridge

DH
By Dylan Hogarth
Updated June 17 2022 - 2:20am, first published 2:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SAPOL David Brown and Christina Fletcher at the Murray Bridge Marketplace for a recent community engagement event last month.

MURRAY Bridge police are seeking a better understanding about safety issues that are priorities in the Murraylands and will hold a forum this month to find out.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DH

Dylan Hogarth

Editor - Central Cluster South Australia

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.