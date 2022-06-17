Police to hold community engagement forum in Murray Bridge

MURRAY Bridge police are seeking a better understanding about safety issues that are priorities in the Murraylands and will hold a forum this month to find out.
A Police and Community Engagement (PACE) forum will be held on Thursday, June 30 in Murray Bridge.
Advertisement
According to SAPOL, police will provide information about crime and policing issues in the area.
Police aim to to hear directly from the community about issues of most concern to residents.
Superintendent Scott Denny is set to discuss policing issues and how police are dealing with community needs and expectations.
Murray Mallee highway patrols will also be discussing local traffic issues and recent changes to traffic laws.
The forum allows the public to raise safety issues directly with their local SA Police managers and helps police to better tailor their response to meet local needs and expectations.
While questions will be taken from the audience, community members can send in questions prior to the evening which will then be addressed on the night.
- Details: The Police and Community Engagement forum will be held at the Unity College Steeple, Owl Drive, Murray Bridge on Thursday 30 June from 6.30pm. Doors will open at 6pm. Questions can be lodged by email to sapolmurraymalleecrimeprevention@police.sa.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.