Police at scene of Tailem Bend service station robbery

Police are currently at the scene of a robbery at Tailem Bend.
At around 7.45pm, Saturday, June 18, a man armed with a club entered a service station on the Princes Highway and threatened staff before leaving with an amount of cash.
The suspect is described as being 180-190cam tall, solid build and Caucasian.
Thankfully no one was physically injured.
Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00
