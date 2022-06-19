FOOTBALL: Eagles too slick for Blues while Roos, Bears get wins in round 11 | GALLERY

TAILEM Bend were too strong for Imperials at Johnstone Park in round 11 of River Murray football.
The Eagles bounced back from a horror loss before the interleague break while the Blues dropped their second game in a row having lost to Mannum in round 10.
Imperials won the toss and kicked with the breeze but it was Tailem Bend who were first to fire early in the opening term.
Tailem Bend's Hamish Irwin and Scott Chandler were the goal kickers to get the Eagles going.
Tailem Bend ruckman Nick Westhoff and Lachlan Thomas were busy in the opening term as the Eagles continued to push forward.
Imperials wrestled back momentum, though, and Imperial Dwayne Wilson booted the Blues' first.
Wilson and 250-gamer Luke Harrowfield were in the action early and Harley Montgomery booted a major before River Murray leading goalkicker Johnny Boras kicked his only goal for the game to put the Blues in front, 3.3 to 2.1.
The Boras goal was followed by four more majors to Imperials as the Blues booted six in a row to be in complete control and lead by 6.4 to 2.1.
Tailem Bend's Charli Fisher booted the next goal for the Eagles to break the run of six Imperial goals however 200 gamer Daniel Girdham responded for Imperials in the 27th minute of the quarter.
Tailem Bend forward Connor Smelt then kicked the first of eight for the day as the Eagles were building a fight back.
Smelt was getting busy as the Eagles were coming hard and at quarter-time, the Blues led 7.4 46 to 6.2 38 in a 13-goal, 33 minute opening term.
The Eagles took the momentum into the second quarter and Steven Clay's second major put Tailem Bend in front and Tailem Bend were on a roll and had kicked 11 goals in a row with Smelt booting six first half goals.
Tailem Bend led 13.4 82 to Imperials 7.5 47 at the long break.
The Eagles were first to fire in the second half through Robbie Young as the Eagles kicked their 12th in a row.
Imperials finally broke the run when Dwayne Wilson booted a major but the Eagles won the quarter, three goals to two.
At the last break, Tailem Bend led 16.7 to 9.13.
In the final quarter, the Eagles had the breeze and looked to finish off their hard work while for the Blues, coach Scott McMahon asked his troops to play on and not go down wondering.
However, the Eagles' defence held firm not allowing the Blues to score a goal, winning by 65 points, 21.12 136 to Imperials 9.17 71.
Tailem Bend's best were Connor Smelt, Dylan Hogarth, Lachlan Thomas, Robert Young and Dale Finnie while for Imperials it was Kyle Daish, Dwayne Wilson, Luke Harrowfield, Aidan Morrell and Louis De Michele.
It was a much lower scoring affair across the road from Johnstone Park at LeMessurier Oval, where Mannum were too strong for Ramblers.
The Roosters made an arm wrestle of the match but failed to hit the scoreboard early and Mannum led 2.5 to 0.1 at quarter time.
Ramblers' defence stood up in the second term and the Roosters held Mannum to just three behinds, while the Reds kicked 1.4 and the halftime score was Mannum 2.8 20 to Ramblers 1.5 11.
It was the third term that the Roos set up their victory, booting five majors and keeping Ramblers to just two to lead 8.10 58 to 3.6 24.
Both sides kicked three goals in the final term but Mannum had done enough to run out winners 11.11 77 to 6.8 44.
Mannum's best were Matthew Weistra, Bryce Jaensch, Dylan Ribbons, Jacob Stagg and Jack Bormann while the best for Ramblers were Alex Pfeiffer, Jarrad Weyland, Jacob Trevorrow, Riley Vanson and Aaron Pratt.
MENINGIE were too strong for Mypolonga in the final round 11 match.
The Tigers put up for a strong fight at home, however the Bears were too strong in an entertaining clash.
Meningie started well and led 5.3 33 to Mypolonga's 0.2 2 at the first break but the Tigers used the scoring end well in the second term to boot three majors while holding Meningie to just one.
Meningie led 6.6 42 to 5.8 38 at half-time.
The third term was a bit of on arm-wrestle with both sides kicking two goals.
The Bears had their opportunities to extend their lead but booted six behinds.
Meningie were able to stay in control for the remainder of the game to run out winners, 10.16 76 to Mypolonga's 7.10 52.
Meningie's best were Henry Turner, Jack Holliday, Brad Thompson, Peter Reichelt and Clinton Walker.
Mypolonga were best served by Jack Freestone, Clark Stegmeyer, Todd Howson, Brady Wrigley and Timothy Atkins.
