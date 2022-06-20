Russell Nuske a true community man

Happy Monday folks,
We start with some police news from the weekend as investigations continue into an armed robbery in Tailem Bend.
Advertisement
At around 7.45pm, Saturday, June 18, a man armed with a club entered a service station on the Princes Highway and threatened staff before leaving with an amount of cash.
Last week, we were thrilled to do the story on Russell Nuske who was a recipient of the Medal of the Order of Australia in the General Division for service to the Murraylands community.
Among many other things, Russell was a volunteer with the SA Ambulance Service for almost 40 years and he sat down and had a chat to The Standard to talk about his work, life and his latest achievement.
We also told another great community tale; the story of Tailem Bend woman Pauline Merritt and her passion for keeping the Tailem Bend cemetery in good nick.
This week, journalist Sam Lowe is looking into the health of the river, Lower Lakes and Coorong after the recent high flows so stay tuned to our website for that yarn.
In sport news, it was round 11 of River Murray football and Tailem Bend, Meningie and Mannum were the winners.
Check out William Bailey's action shots and read about the weekend's action here.
Also stay tuned for the netball action photos when they go live on our website later today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.