Mystery Mannum lottery player wins $100,000

THE hunt is on for a Mannum lottery player who won $100,000 in Friday, June 17s Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.
The South Australian won the guaranteed first prize of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10593.
The winner also scored a consolation prize of $1,000, boosting their total prize to $101,000.
The winning entry was purchased at newsXpress Mannum, 77 Randell Street, Mannum.
The ticket is unregistered, so officials from The Lott have no way of contacting the winner to break the news and must wait for them to come forward to claim their prize.
The Lott spokesperson Anna Hobdell said she was on the hunt for the latest South Australian lottery winner.
"It's likely this winner is going about their day as normal with no idea they've just won more than $100,000," she said.
"We're urging all players who purchased a Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot ticket from newsXpress Mannum to check their tickets today.
"Imagine how exciting it would be to realise you've just won more than $100,000 ... It would be a sure way to end the financial year on a high - especially with tax time just around the corner.
"Make sure you check your ticket. It could be in your wallet, handbag, on the fridge door or in your car glovebox. The winner could be you and you could be planning what to do with your prize!
"If you discover you are holding the winning ticket, contact The Lott on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize."
