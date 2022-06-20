The Murray Valley Standard

Mystery Mannum lottery player wins $100,000

Updated June 20 2022 - 2:30am, first published 2:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mystery Mannum lottery player wins $100,000

THE hunt is on for a Mannum lottery player who won $100,000 in Friday, June 17s Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.