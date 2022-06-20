Key projects get green light, rates to rise 3.5 percent as Murray Bridge council approves budget

COMMUNITY infrastructure upgrades and the improvement of reserves and local roads have been detailed in the Rural City of Murray Bridge's approved Annual Business Plan and Budget 2022-23.
Elected members approved the business plan and budget at its regular meeting, June 14, which will see an averagerate increase of 3.5 percent, a rise the council was proud to announce is less than the March 2022 Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase of 4.7 percent.
Advertisement
A break down of the $44.8 million budget sees $35.1 million set aside for services and key projects while $9.7 million has been budgeted for for new infrastructure assets and upgrades.
Major projects include $3.2 million in road upgrades, a Greenspace program to irrigate open spaces - including Magpie Reserve and Rotary Jubliee Park and replacement of the Woodlane Reserve jetty with a floating pontoon.
Upgrades will also continue at Sturt Reserve as work continues on the master plan.
At the June meeting, Mayor Brenton Lewis said he he believed council had delivered a well-contracted, strong budget, in line with council's long term financial plan.
"(The budget) will enable us to deliver immense wealth to our community," he said.
"We can say we've been out to the public and asked for their review and their comments and we've had, in the main, favourable review and comments."
Cr Airlie Keen congratulated the council administration and fellow elected members on a budget that "stuck a balance between delivering projects and keeping rates in check" and Cr Andrew Baltensperger agreed.
"I cannot recall a council period that has delivered so many community improvements and upgrades, things such as the riverfront and town entrances ... I believe this responsible budget is key to delivering a brighter future for our entire community," Cr Baltensperger said.
Mayor Lewis said the council had been fiscally responsible and mindful of increasing pressures on family budgets.
"Murray Bridge is changing - we're creating an environment where you can make your own opportunities, make a home, make an investment, and make memories," he said.
"Confidence in what we're doing has resulted in ongoing success with attracting grants that enable us to continue building beneficial community infrastructure, in the face of tough external economic challenges.
"This year we're undertaking $9.7m in capital works, including $0.9m in new works, due to council's rigorous commitment to financial sustainability.
"We've been able to achieve this while keeping the burden on ratepayers as low as possible and implementing an average rate increase of 3.5% - which is considerably less than the March 2022 Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase of 4.7%.
- Details: View the full Rural City of Murray Bridge Annual Business Plan and Budget 2022-23 at murraybridge.sa.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.