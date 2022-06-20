The Murray Valley Standard
Meet the Locals

Maria Goodridge, supporting the Murray Bridge Filipino community

SL
By Sam Lowe
June 20 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maria "Joy" Goodridge to showcase Irene Krastev Award at All Culture Fest. Picture: Supplied.

Most people may know her as Joy, but Maria Goodridge has a true passion for the Murray Bridge community.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.