Murray Bridge shooters contest final stage of club championship

An absolutely perfect day for shooting awaited the dozen members of the Murray Bridge Rifle Club who turned out to contest the final stage of the 2021-2022 Club Championship by shooting for the Patron's Trophy from a distance of 800 metres.
As shooters took to the mound there was barely a cloud in the sky, the sun shone warmly, and the breeze, while strong, was mostly consistent from the left.
However, there were clearly enough subtle changes to make sure that competitors were on guard, and no possible were scored for the day.
The closest to hitting a possible were David McDonald with a 58.02 in F-Open, and Daniel Irvine with a 49.01 in Target Rifle.
David ended up winning F-Open with a score of 114.03, only a point ahead of second placed Adrian Conlon.
Daniel's effort also proved fruitful, combining with a 48 in his first round to win the Top Off-Rifle award in TR with a 97.01, three points ahead of father-in-law, Greg, and four points ahead of wife, Jasamine.
Ian Taylor shot well in F-Standard, claiming the Off-Rifle award with a score of 108.03, which also gave him the F-Class Handicap award, three points ahead of David Neumann.
Daniel's win in TR was also enough to secure him the handicap victory in that class, a good eight points ahead of second place.
In what was a good day out, Daniel also won the Patron's Trophy, which is a single award across all classes, calculated by determining the percentage of handicap scored.
Daniel's 114.1 was 95 percent of his handicap, while Ian's 124.3 was 88 percent.
In less favourable results, the dreaded Magpie"Awards were also claimed in both disciplines.
In TR the honour went to Jasamine Irvine, counting out her father Greg, who both scored two-birds.
While in F-Class, Wayne Halliday was once more in the winner's circle for the wrong reasons, claiming three-birds in his total of 87 for the day.
Next week members gather at the earlier time of 10AM for the annual "Cranwell 15-Shot" match which precedes lunch and the Clubs AGM, which starts at 1.30PM.
F-Class: I Taylor (FS) 54.02, 54.01, 108.03 (124.3), D Neumann (FS) 50.00, 53.03, 103.03 (121.0), D McDonald (FO) 56.01, 58.02, 114.03 (119.5), I Elston (FO) 54.01, 54.04, 108.05 (118.2), A Conlon (FO) 57.03, 56.01, 113.04 (117.3), G Harrison (FS) 56.01, 47.00, 103.01 (117.3), P Casley (FS) 48.00, 50.00, 98.00 (110.7), O Neumann (FS) 48.02, 47.00, 95.02 (106.8), W Halliday (FO) 40.00, 47.00, 87.00 (100.1).
TR: D Irvine 48.00, 49.01, 97.01 (114.1), G Traeger 47.02, 47.05, 94.07 (106.4), J Irvine 45.02, 48.03, 93.05 (105.4).
