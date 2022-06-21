The Murray Valley Standard

Murray Bridge shooters contest final stage of club championship

Updated June 21 2022 - 5:20am, first published 1:00am
An absolutely perfect day for shooting awaited the dozen members of the Murray Bridge Rifle Club who turned out to contest the final stage of the 2021-2022 Club Championship by shooting for the Patron's Trophy from a distance of 800 metres.

