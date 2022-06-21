The Murray Valley Standard

Trotter performed the ultimate heist at Murray Bridge Golf Club

Updated June 21 2022 - 5:21am, first published 1:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winner: Peter Trotter won the Kookaburra Homes par competition at the Murray Bridge Golf Club on Saturday, June 18.

Former Murray Bridge Golf Club member but now resident of Swan Reach, Peter Trotter performed the ultimate heist on Saturday, June 18, when he narrowly won the Kookaburra Homes par competition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.