Trotter performed the ultimate heist at Murray Bridge Golf Club

Former Murray Bridge Golf Club member but now resident of Swan Reach, Peter Trotter performed the ultimate heist on Saturday, June 18, when he narrowly won the Kookaburra Homes par competition.
Unsurprisingly accused by his former golfing buddies of being a "burglar" with his now 17 handicap Trotter was overheard replying "you're mistaking me for someone who gives a toss" before scooping up the day's major prize.
A very steady golfer who plays fast and doesn't overthink things the now retired builder made a rare foray back to his former club but returned two nines of one up to win with a two up.
With the club having just recently altered the rule to now allow visitors to win the major prize it was another reason for the affable Trotter to smile.
Normally a score of six or seven up wins a par comp so scores were much less impressive than normal for reasons unknown although the still slick greens were probably still catching some players out especially if they were getting into the trickier positions on the putting surfaces.
Young Langhorne Creek left hander Jedd Rothe played a square round to win the A grade from the love God Mark Sappenberghs who left plenty of shots out there according to the whiskered one as he finished one down.
Old warhorse Terry Marsh cruised to victory in the B grade with a classy round of one up seeing off last week's major prize winner John Bell who backed up his spectacular effort seven days prior with another good round of one down.
Age shall not weary them.
Playing in the same group as Bell, in fact sharing the same cart, Barry Richardson played one of his best rounds for a while in carding a square round and winning the C grade.
"Squashy" Squires nearly matched him but fell one shot awry but was still content with his round of one down after some less than inspiring recent efforts.
Normally needing to play to one's handicap to win a prize all the ball winners this time were no doubt surprised to feature. Peter James led the way with his one down.
Two downs were scored by Maurice Wells, Rob Muster, President Bolton, Ray Fetherstonhaugh, "Gentleman George" Langsford, "Playboy" Wayne Duthie and Con Jones.
Graeme Southern scraped in with his three down.
Unflappable veteran Maurice Wells had a well deserved win in the pro comp where he blazed a terrific two up back nine to hold off all comers while the Playboy Wayne Duthie shot closest on the 11th to claim the popular Yabby exotic prize.
