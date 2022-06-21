Harrowfield hits 250, Girdham 200 games in double milestone for Double Blues

IMPERIAL stalwarts Luke Harrowfield and Daniel Girdham reached significant milestones on Saturday, June 18 during their league clash against Tailem Bend.
Harrowfield suited up for his 250th River Murray Football League A grade game, a feat that qualifies him for league life membership, while Girdham played his 200th game for the Double Blues.
Harrowfield's tally includes interleague games and zone matches and he is set to hit the 250 game milestone for Imperials this season.
Both are multiple best and fairest winners for the Double Blues and each have played in premierships for Imperials.
Harrowfield featured in his team's best players on Saturday while Girdham kicked two goals.
