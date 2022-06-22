Discover what's on in the Murraylands.

NIGHT AT THE MOVIES
Thursday Night Movies at the Library: Love is love is love
Thursday, June 23, Murray Bridge Library, 5.30pm-7.30pm. Three stories about the inner workings of love, commitment and loyalty, showcased at the Murray Bridge Library . For booking information, call 8539 1175
FESTIVAL FUN
All Culture Fest
Saturday, June 25, Murray Bridge Town Hall, 2pm-4pm. A festival of cultures brought to you by the Murray Bridge Council and the Australian Migrant Resource Centre. A free community event for all ages, for more information visithttps://www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au/services/your-community/community-events/all-culture-fest-2023
TAKE A WALK
Trail Walk - June
Saturday, June 25, Lincoln Park Horse and Human Rehabilitation Centre Monarto, 11am. Take a social stroll with like minded people and their horses. For more information, visit https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200022690969204
MEN'S DAY OUT
Lot 23 Men's Day
Sunday, June 26, Lot 23 Green Street, Mypolonga, 9am. A day to celebrate the man in people's lives or anyone who loves beer, BBQ, whiskey, moonshine and an outdoor adventure. For more information, visit https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200022272783639
HOW TO WITH YOUR PHONE
Getting to know your device: Android Phone
Wednesday, June 29 Murray Bridge Library, 10am-12pm. Get to know your Android device and ask any questions you might have. Bookings are essential, to book your place, call: 8539 1175
PADDOCK PLAY DATE
Our Paddock Outdoor Play
Friday, July 1, 97 Hartmann Road, Monarto, 9.30am. An outdoor play session organised by registered occupational therapists to help connect children aged 0-5 to connect and play in nature. For booking information, visit https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/895421
FOR THE LOVE OF BOOKS
MEGA Pre-Loved Book Sale!
Friday, July 1 - Saturday, July 2. Murray Bridge Library, 10am-3pm. Books once loved are up for sale to be loved by someone new. For more information visit: https://www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au/discover/events/event-calendar/events/friends-of-the-library-book-sale!
OFF TO THE RACES
Murray Bridge Races
Saturday, July 2, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 9am-5pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
REVVING UP
Cars and Coffee
Sunday, July 3, Wharf Precinct car park, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, car enthusiasts and public welcome, coffee, drinks and food available
MARKET DAY
Mannum Riverside Markets
Sunday, July 3, 9am-2pm at Arnold Park. Food, handcrafted items, produce, coffee, busking. For information contact Mannum Visitor Information Centre 8569 1303
NAIDOC WEEK CELEBRATIONS
NAIDOC Week Bridge Walk and Awards Ceremony
Monday, July 4, East Side of the Murray Bridge Road Bridge, 9am-11am. Starting off with a Bridge Walk, flag raising and then an awards ceremony, the Murray Bridge NAIDOC Week celebrations start here. For more information, visit https://www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au/discover/events/event-calendar/events/naidoc-week-bridge-walk-and-awards-ceremony
COPS AND CUPPAS
Coffee with a Cop
Tuesday, July 5, Murray Bridge Marketplace, 10.30am-11.30am. Come and have a cup of coffee and a chat with your local police force. For more information, visit https://happeningnext.com/event/coffee-with-a-cop-eid3a08r4u3xq
TOGETHER AS ONE
Together as one NAIDOC celebration
Tuesday, July 5, Mannum Council Office, from 10am. Begin the day with a Welcome to Country, Smoking Ceremony and flag raising before the Together as One walk to Mannum Showgrounds for a day of activities and workshops. All ages welcome for the free event, for more information visit https://www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au/experience/event-calendar/events/together-as-one-naidoc-celebration
