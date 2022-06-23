Mypolonga Long Lunch celebrated by Australia's top chefs

More than 50 of Australia's best chefs have come together for a shared feast at Mypolonga.
Two years of COVID restrictions and lockdowns isolated the chefs of Australia, but on Monday, June 20, they shared a feast amongst the Rio Vista Olives groves.
Many chefs said that over the past two years, they barely left their own kitchens, let alone their home states, so having over 50 chefs enjoy a meal on a small farm in Mypolonga felt like an impossible dream.
The opportunity to have a paddock-to-plate meal prepared over flames by Sydney Chef Jason Roberts was like a "lunar eclipse," said Paul Farag, Executive Chef for the Esca group.
Many Adelaidean chefs joined in on the feast including Cheong Liew OAM (Former chef at the Grange restaurant), Scott Huggins (Head Chef at the Magill Estate) and Justin James (Chef at the Botanic Restaurant).
The feast at Mypolonga offered some of Australia's best chefs the chance to sample local produce, cooked to the highest quality.
