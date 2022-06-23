The Murray Valley Standard

Mypolonga Long Lunch celebrated by Australia's top chefs

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated June 23 2022 - 9:33am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 50 of Australia's best chefs have come together for a shared feast at Mypolonga.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.