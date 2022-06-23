It's bring your dog to work day, Friday June 24

All most everyone loves a dog - it's that gentle-loving nature, a cold nose nuzzling on your lap and the jumping for joy when you come home after a hard day.
Why not have that feeling all day, with Take Your Dog to Work Day, on Friday, June 24?
Beginning in 1999, Take Your Dog to Work Day celebrates the bond you have with your pooch even further, providing companionship for not only you, but people who may not have a delightful dog to enjoy each day.
For the past two years many people have continued to work from home after the COVID-19 pandemic, so you may already have the opportunity to have dog by your side.
The day is also an opportunity to celebrate dogs' special abilities - how they help to reduce stress, and provide some comfort with people dealing with mental health and wellbeing issues.
So if you are lucky enough to have your furry companion next to you at work, enjoy the day!
