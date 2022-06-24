Commission to compose music from invisible ecosystems

Chamber Music Adelaide and the Museum of Discovery (MOD.) have partnered and commissioned five South Australian composers to write music in response to the current MOD. exhibition - Invisibility.
One of the composers, a former Murray Bridge resident, Jesse Budel, was awarded the $7,000 commission for a new string quartet, which will perform the environmental sounds of South Australia's endangered species.
Jesse's take on the Invisibility aspect of the exhibition looks to explore the invisible through the vocalisations of South Australia's threatened species that can be easier heard than seen.
"There's a lot of advancement with digital technology that allows sound recorders to be placed out in the environment and make sound recordings for long durations," Jesse said.
"This is really helpful with detecting the presence of endangered species, because usually you do a visual count of the species in an environment.
"But where they're endangered and there's such low numbers it's often difficult to know whether they're actually even there but recording sound over long durations and listening out for them, you can potentially hear their calls."
After collecting the sound recordings of the species, the vocalisations of the endangered species living there, the vocalisations will be transcribed and analysed by a computer to create a piece of music.
The final composition, while not yet finished, will also look to reflect upon longer term environmental datasets - including climate data, meteorological data and human interaction - to explore how they impact the ecological world and species numbers.
"[What I'm looking at] would be the environmental factors, all the different variables involved in the functioning of an ecosystem that we can't particularly see or even apprehend because they operate at such large temporal and spatial scales that it's really hard for us to directly perceive them in our lives," Jesse said.
"It's drawing attention through a compressed package perspective in a 10 minute musical work to bring that to the forefront."
Having grown up in regional South Australia, Jesse's artistic practice regularly looks to capture the environmental aspect of sound, and in this instance, invisibility.
"Spending time in the environments of Bordertown, Murray Bridge and then further afield... going up to desert country for example and also to the Riverland; the opportunity to express that through a new musical work and the string quartet is really rewarding," he said.
"Celebrating South Australia's distinctive biodiversity is incredibly rewarding."
The completed composition will be performed by South Australian musicians amongst the exhibitions at MOD. in October this year, with a second performance on November, 12 at the Chamber Music Adelaide's mini-chamber music festival, On the Terrace.
