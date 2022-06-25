Palmer goalball star with Paralympic dream set for international competition

PALMER resident Nikita Grosser has ambitions of qualifying for the Paralympics in Paris 2024 but may need a little help to get there.
The 23-year-old Palmer resident has starred in her sport of goalball and is no stranger to the big stage as part of Australia's team that won the country's maiden international gold medal at the International Blind Sports Federation Youth World Championships in Hungary in 2017.
Grosser is visually impaired, leaving her with 2-5 percent vision in her right eye and nothing in her left eye.
Goalball, is described as a combination of dodgeball and soccer for the visually impaired, where three players on opposing sides use their bodies to defend the ball from entering the goals.
"It is a sport for visually impaired people that is played on a volleyball sized court, it has a tactile court outlined on it with three players on each team on court at a time," Nikita said.
"You under arm throw the ball to the other side with the objective being to get the ball passed the other team who use their body to defend their goal which covers the short end of the court."
Grosser was successful at a selection camp in Sydney in May and will represent Australia at the regionals from July 20-29 in Bahrain.
She will first head to Brisbane for a training camp before departing overseas for competition.
The regionals is the first step in realising her dream of participating in the Paralympics - a win in the July competition qualifies the Australian team for the World Championships and win there qualifies the team for the Paralympics.
And while the prospect of realising that dream is exciting for Grosser, she said it was also stressful in itself.
"I need to come up with $6,000 not including the training camps to be able to attend regionals," she said.
"Our sport is not sponsored so all athletes have to fund themselves to represent our country ... I need a miracle and I'm hoping you can help me with it."
Grosser has set up a GoFundMe page for those able to help her realise her goal.
