Man arrested after a police pursuit through Monarto, Callington, Murray Bridge

A man has been arrested after a police pursuit through the Murraylands.
The ordeal culminated in the driver of an alleged stolen grey Kia sedan crashing into a tree near Monarto just after 3am on Saturday, June 25.
The pursuit began when police noticed the car being drive on Mawson Road, Meadows, at about 1.20am and tried to stop the driver.
Police lost sight of the vehicle and terminated the action until a Murray Bridge patrol located the car on Brinkley Road, Murray Bridge at about 2.10am and began the pursuit again.
The driver continued to evade police around Monarto and Callington areas before terminating the pursuit again around 2.40am.
Officers were able to spike the car's tyres on Pallamana Road, at Monarto just after 3am, then the vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree.
A 28-year-old man from Morphett Vale was taken to Murray Bridge hospital where he was treated for a sore shoulder.
The car he was driving was allegedly stolen from the Adelaide suburb of Kilburn on June 16.
The man was charged with illegal use, drive with unassigned plates, drive disqualified and engage in a police pursuit.
He was refused police bail and will appear in the Murray Bridge Magistrates Court on Monday, June 27.
