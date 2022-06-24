The Murray Valley Standard

Man arrested after a police pursuit through the Murraylands.

SH
By Sharon Hansen
Updated June 24 2022 - 11:42pm, first published 11:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man arrested after a police pursuit through Monarto, Callington, Murray Bridge

A man has been arrested after a police pursuit through the Murraylands.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sharon Hansen

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.