Discover what's on around the Murraylands

PLAY DATE
Our Paddock Outdoor Play
Friday, July 1, 97 Hartmann Road, Monarto, 9.30am. An outdoor play session organised by registered occupational therapists to help connect children aged 0-5 to connect and play in nature. For booking information, visit www.trybooking.com/events/landing/895421
LOVE OF BOOKS
Pre-Loved Book Sale
Friday, July 1 - Saturday, July 2. Murray Bridge Library, 10am-3pm. Books once loved are up for sale to be loved by someone new. For information phone 8539 1175.
OFF TO THE RACES
Murray Bridge Races
Saturday, July 2, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 9am-5pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
REVVING UP
Cars and Coffee
Sunday, July 3, Wharf Precinct car park, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, car enthusiasts and public welcome, coffee, drinks and food available
MARKET DAY
Mannum Riverside Markets
Sunday, July 3, 9am-2pm at Arnold Park. Food, handcrafted items, produce, coffee, busking. For information contact Mannum Visitor Information Centre 8569 1303
COME CELEBRATE
NAIDOC Week Bridge Walk and Awards Ceremony
Monday, July 4, Eastside of Murray Bridge Road Bridge, 9am-11am. Starting with a Bridge Walk, flag raising and then an awards ceremony, For more information on events throughout the week, visit www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au/discover/events/event-calendar
COPPAS & CUPPAS
Coffee with a Cop
Tuesday, July 5, Murray Bridge Marketplace, 10.30am-11.30am. Come and have a cup of coffee and a chat with your local police force. For more information, visit https://happeningnext.com/event/coffee-with-a-cop-eid3a08r4u3xq
TOGETHER AS ONE
Together as one NAIDOC celebration
Tuesday, July 5, Mannum Council Office, from 10am. Begin with a Welcome to Country, smoking ceremony and flag raising before the Together as One walk to Showgrounds for activities and workshops. All ages welcome for the free event visit - www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au/experience/event-calendar
MOVIE NIGHT
Death on the Nile
Thursday, July 7, Murray Bridge Library, 5.30pm-7.30pm. Hercule Poroit is back again on his Egyptian Vacation. Enjoy the 2022 rendition of Agatha Christie's classic at the Murray Bridge Library. For booking information, call 8539 1175
WINTER MARKET
Murray Bridge Marketplace
Sunday, July 10, Murray Bridge Marketplace, 11am-4pm. Explore stalls that will be set up throughout the day. For more information visit https://allevents.in/murray%20bridge/winter-market/200022769036553?ref=footer-up-eventlist
LUMINOUS DANCE
"Let's Get Animated 2.0"
Sunday, July 10, Murray Bridge Town Hall. 11am-7pm. Luminous Dance students perform their amazing dances they've been learning throughout the year. For more information on bookings, visit https://everi.events/event/15521448-a/luminous-dance-lets-get-animated-2-0
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
