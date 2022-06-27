Pipeline art at Palmer 'out of this world'

A NEW public art project just outside of Palmer has just completed and finished product is out of this world.
The artwork covers about 60 metres on Mannum-Adelaide pipeline near Apamurra and has two distinct themes relating to the region.
Space-themed art pays tribute to the region's River Murray International Dark Sky Reserve.
The Mid Murray is home to Australia's first internationally-recognised Dark Sky Reserve which has put the region on the map for astronomers and scientists from around the world.
Another section of the pipeline has a water theme with a pelican floating on the river depicted in the art work.
The completion of the artwork was celebrated on Monday, June 27, with stakeholders coming together at the site of the work.
Youngster Reginald Bex, who provided inspiration for the artwork which shows two children stargazing with telescopes, was at the site checking out the finished product.
Reginald owns a telescope and knows all the planets.
Murray River, Lakes and Coorong tourism development manager Bill Nehmy said with silo art projects all the rage across the region, other public art ideas emerged and a collaboration between SA Water and the Palmer Collier Park Centenary Community Association saw the pipeline art project come to life.
Mr Nehmy said the project went from concept to competition in about eight weeks.
"The challenge was many fold, including finding an experienced ambient artist at short notice, channelling through a community organisation, gaining stakeholder agreement on creative and gaining in kind support to enable expansion of the project," he said.
"The work had to be well down the track in current financial year to qualify with SA Water."
Adelaide-based artist Jack Fran was quickly contracted for the job and Mr Nehmy said it was a stroke of luck to find someone so quickly.
"His availability at short notice was due to a silo art project he has been commissioned for has been postponed," he said.
Work on the 60-kilometre Mannum-Adelaide pipeline started in 1949 and was finished in March 1955.
The pipeline is largely above ground and, apart from some graffiti, the concrete cylinder was bare, but Mr Nehmy said there had been an appetite to decorate the line for over five decades.
"50 years ago people talked about painting the pipe ... we have created history in developing something that a lot of people said couldn't happen," he said.
"I want to thank everyone involved."
Artist Jack Fran thanked Bill Nehmy for bringing the project together
"I've worked on a lot of large scale projects and they don't happen overnight but because of Bill and because of everyone else willing to work together, it really did happen overnight.
"The stars aligned."
At the launch of the art work on Monday, June 27, Mannum Motel owners Dave and Wendy Hartley were thanked for providing four nights' accommodation for Jack to enable a better efficiency and less travelling.
Dulux also donated the paint for the project.
