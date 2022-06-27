Celebrating the cultural diversity that makes up the Murray Bridge community

Happy Monday, folks!
The Murray Bridge All Culture Fest was hit in Murray Bridge on the weekend and The Standard was there soaking up the sights and sounds.
The annual All Culture Fest is organised by the Rural City of Murray Bridge and the Murraylands Migrant Resource Centre and celebrates the cultural diversity that makes up the Murray Bridge community.
Last week, we spoke to Palmer resident Nikita Grosser has ambitions of qualifying for the Paralympics in Paris 2024 but may need a little help to get there.
The 23-year-old has starred in her sport of goalball and is no stranger to the big stage as part of Australia's team that won the country's maiden international gold medal at the International Blind Sports Federation Youth World Championships in Hungary in 2017.
The Standard also is continuing its Meet the Local series, last week catching up with Sharon Pratt who talked life and business in Murray Bridge.
In police news, a man has been arrested after a police pursuit through the Murraylands.
The ordeal culminated in the driver of an alleged stolen grey Kia sedan crashing into a tree near Monarto just after 3am on Saturday, June 25.
In sport, Imperials bounced back to upset Jervois in round 12 of River Murray football.
Tailem Bend had a 115-point win over Ramblers while Mannum were too strong for Mypolonga.
The weekend results see Jervois, Imperials and Tailem Bend all locked on seven wins and three losses on top of the River Murray premiership table as the season continues to tighten.
