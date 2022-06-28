High flows in River Murray a "beautiful thing"

The South Australian State Emergency Service (SA SES) recommends safe water practice during high flow season.
July 27 marked the date of the first predicted high flow of the season, with flows between 40,000 megalitres and 45,000ML per day expected to continue through until mid-July.
Steph Zakrzewski, Regional Operations Coordinator for the SA SES, said despite high flows, it is important people are aware that there is no expected flooding throughout the season.
"High flow is a beautiful thing in the Murray, it hasn't reached any threshold to make it hit flood classification at this point," Ms Zakrzewski said.
"It is a high flow event which is a very normal thing for the river to see, with those flows coming from the Eastern states... the SES just want people to be mindful and aware."
River users and residents near to the river are encouraged to use caution as there is an increased risk of submerged objects or debris being carried downstream.
Users are also advised to be wary when navigating the river, as high flows may pose an impact.
The SA SES recommend the following precautions in the interest of community safety:
People visiting the River Murray are encouraged to do so - as long as they are aware of the hazards and act responsibly - as the river is at its healthiest during high flow season
"From an SES perspective we're asking people to be mindful because it is a very beautiful time to see [the river], so we're very much encouraging people to still be able to visit the Riverland areas," Ms Zakzrewski said.
"But we're just asking people to be safe if they are undertaking any water operations or water activities, and the reason for that is because the flows are up so if they're operating a vessel - just being mindful of the increased flows -, if they're docking their vessel - being mindful of what is on the riverbank -, as well as taking care on boat ramps."
To stay informed during this year's high flow season, visit the SES website, or monitor local council information pages.
