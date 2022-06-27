Tony Pasin monthly editorial for June

Just over a fortnight ago I received a phone call from the Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton.
During that call Peter asked me to serve in his Shadow Executive as the Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport.
I remember feeling excited before my emotions transitioned quickly to relief.
I was excited to think that I was going to serve in the Shadow Executive but I was relieved that it was a Shadow Ministerial portfolio that I have a deep interest in.
I've spent almost all of my life living in Mount Gambier, one of our Nation's great logistics Hubs the home, amongst others, of Scotts Transport and K&S Freighters and so the importance of transport and logistics is a given.
My interest in the role infrastructure investments makes to our economy came at University.
Whilst I studied law and ultimately practiced in that field I also studied Economics and if I am being honest enjoyed studying that subject much more than the law.
I remember learning about the relationship between lifestyle improvements (the Australian standard of living) and public investment in productive infrastructure.
Productivity isn't a sexy concept, but I was reminded of its importance in a public infrastructure context the other day when I was talking to my Father about Bridge Street, Murray Bridge.
During that conversation I was surprised to learn that not so long ago Bridge Street, Murray Bridge was part of the main road network between Mount Gambier and Adelaide.
If you thought, I was surprised to learn that imagine what I thought when he went on to say that Hahndorf was also on the route!
The point is public infrastructure investment in the Swanport Bridge (which I acknowledge is overdue for duplication), the South Eastern Freeway and to that end the Heysen Tunnels have delivered productivity dividends so significant that it is almost hard to remember life without them.
The Abbott Government in 2013 was elected on a platform that included a commitment to build the roads of the 21st century over the ensuing eight and a half years the Abbott, Turnbull and Morrison Government invested record sum in productive infrastructure and bequeathed to the incoming Labor Government a $120 billion dollar infrastructure pipeline.
The question for Prime Minister Albanese is are you going to maintain that momentum?
Will projects continue to be delivered on time and will infrastructure investment remain a priority?
Let's hope so.
Our lifestyles depend on it.
