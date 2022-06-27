Lacunae offers an experience like South Australia has never seen before, creating a connection between regional towns through song and dance.
Created in Tasmania during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Soma Lumia developed Lacunae to connect people in a socially distanced setting through a live feed, silhouettes and song.
Now, Lacunae has made its way to the Illuminate Adelaide festival and will be showcased at the Murray Bridge Regional Gallery, the Bordertown Walkway Gallery, and the South Australian Museum for all to see.
Former Murray Bridge and Bordertown resident, Jesse Budel, has been working on developing the sound for the Lacunae experience.
"It's [about] evolving sounds in a particular environment, so for Murray Bridge it's the sounds of the wharf area and the bridge area through to that of the local environment, the riverfront and the reed beds," Jesse said.
"And for Bordertown it's the streetscape and the vehicle traffic and general activity of the township through to nearby eucalypt forests and swampland, which the video also shows - there's this distinct shift between traffic and people and the town, to the wildlife as well."
Jesse's work to develop the soundscapes for the Lacunae experience has taken him on an evolutionary journey through the regional towns he grew up in.
Born in Bordertown and then later moving to Murray Bridge, Jesse has been looking forward to reconnecting with his regional roots and using his skills to explore the environments from a different angle.
"I have really enjoyed engaging with a project that can bring together these three major locations where I've lived," Jesse said.
"To reconnect with places where I have spent a lot of time in my childhood and youth, and explore them through my artistic medium, it's a really rewarding and fulfilling opportunity.
"It has demonstrated this kind of distinctive South Australian identity that connects all three locations," he said.
Lacunae aims to remove the isolation of regional South Australian towns and form a strong connection, or reconnection, between the participants in all three galleries.
Lacunae will open its doors to audiences on July 15 and will continue through until July 30.
"Come and have a dance along with people hundreds of kilometres away," Jesse said.
"Come and have a boogie."
