Big night out for Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge

SATURDAY, June 18 saw 41 Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge (ACCMB) members gather at Murray Bridge's Parklane Vietnamese Restaurant for their annual trophy presentation night.
It was great to see some new and relatively new members present.
Vice President & Life Member John Courtney was the MC for the evening in the absence of club President Claude Minge who opened the evening by welcoming all present for this eagerly awaited evening.
With all members seated & enjoying each other's company, the first couple of courses of the banquet were served, with the chatter almost diminishing to a whisper, while members enjoyed their entrees .
Following entrée's, MC John Courtney called members to order for the presentation of the 2020-2021 "Keepers" trophies. These are for recipients who won the perpetual trophies for that year.
These being:
Next on the agenda was the seven courses of the delicious banquet, served by a group of friendly, efficient waitresses to the "hungry group" of ACCMB members.
As most had finished their meal, MC John Courtney along with Life member & acting Secretary, Brenda Cowie, again begun the process of presenting this time the 2021-2022 year perpetual awards.
Unfortunately, president Claude Minge and wife Liz were unable to attend, but in the president's absence Mr Courtney read President Claude's statement in the lead up to the President's award presentation.
It read:
"The Presidents trophy has been a tradition within our club for many years. It is in recognition of a club member who has shown outstanding service to the club either throughout the year or over many years. Our club is led and managed by volunteers who give their time, knowledge and expertise in all aspects of the operations of the ACCMB. I thank all of them for their support throughout the year.
This year I have chosen one of our members from this very worthy group of volunteers who has not only carried out his allocated role throughout the year to an excellent standard, but has also helped with many jobs and varied aspects of our club. His willingness to help out has been and remains exemplary. It is with pleasure and gratitude that I award the Presidents Trophy to Graham Edwards." A worthy recipient indeed.
Then it was onto the other perpetual recipients for 2021-2022
At the conclusion of the award presentations, members responded with gratitude to all the worthy winners.
With all of the club formalities complete, MC John Courtney then called for the chef and waitresses to come forward, offering them with words of gratitude for an excellent evening meal, which resulted with a round of applause from the members.
ACCMB members continued the evening to talk and enjoy each other's stories in the life and times of the past 5o years of the ACCMB being celebrated this 2022-2023 year, before MC John thanked all for their attendance, closing the meeting, on what was again another great social occasion.
The next meeting of the ACCMB will be its Annual General Meeting at 7pm on July 5 held at the ACCMB Johnstone Park clubrooms.
Please consider nominating for a position on the committee as current committee persons are always on the lookout for "new blood" to continue on with the running of this most successful club.
- Details: For further details and information on nominations etc, please contact President Claude Minge 0408813436.
