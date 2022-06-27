FOOTBALL: Imperials upset Jervois, while Tailem, Mannum record good wins | GALLERY

IMPERIALS bounced back after a heavy loss last week to knock off top-placed reigning premiers Jervois at the Jervois oval on Saturday.
The Double Blues were coming off a 65 point loss to Tailem Bend and a loss to Mannum the week prior while Jervois were playing their first game in three weeks coming off back-to-back byes.
It was a tense start as the top two sides battled for ascendency.
Imperials went forward a couple time but could only manage minor scores.
Imperial Dwayne Wilson was busy early and when he found Johnny Boras on a long led, the Blues were the first to kick a goal, 10 minutes into the first term.
Jervois' Josh Scott responded quickly to put the Bluds on the board.
The Bluds gained control to be lead 3.2 20 to Imperials 2.4 16.
Imperials wrestled back control of the match in the second term, booting four majors to Jervois' one.
It was another tight start to the term in the second before Boras slammed home a checkside goal in the eighth minute, leveling the scores 3.5 23 each.
Harley Montgomery put the Blues ahead when he kicked a goal from a free kick in the 14th minute.
Scott kicked another major after winning a free kick 15 metres out to boot his fourth and the lead changed hands again with Jervois leading, 4.6 30 to 4.5 29.
However, the Blues finished the term the better of the sides with goals to Sam DeMichele and veteran Luke Harrowifeld.
The Blues went into the rooms at half-time ahead 6.6 42 to 4.7 31.
The arm-wrestle continued in the third term but the Blues again emerged the better of the sides, booting four goals to two.
Misses to Boras and Scott kept the score tight in the opening stages of the third quarter before Scott kicked an easy major to reduce the margin to just six points.
Jervois then hit the front after Dylan Barry kicked a goal, playing on from a free kick.
The Bluds led, 6.8 44 to 6.7 43.
Minor scores saw the scoreboard locked at 6.9 45 before the Blues were able to finish the term with four goals after the 23rd minute mark.
Sam DeMichele kicked two goals, Montgomery one and a free kick and 50 metre penalty after the three-quarter-time siren saw the ball advance to Sam DeMichele who booted his fourth for the match and Imperials were able to extend the lead to 19 points.
A Jervois error saw Boras kick a major early in the term and a yellow card to the Bluds early in the last saw Jervois a player down.
However it was a tight, spirited final term.
Both sides kicked three goals as the margin held firm and the Blues run out winners,13.12 90 to Jervois 9.14 68.
Jervois' best were Joshua Scott, Mackenzie Hansen, Mitchell Noye, Harry Barnett and Ben Hansen while for Imperials it was Dwayne Wilson, Louis De Michele, Harley Montgomery, Nathan Daish and Luke Harrowfield who led the Blues to victory.
Tailem Bend were too strong for Ramblers on Saturday, winning by 115-points in front of a big crowd at Jaensch Park for the club's annual Past Player Day event.
While many sides have met twice, Ramblers and Tailem Bend sides had to wait until round 12 for their first clash.
The Roosters were the first to jump out of the blocks and were hot to start booting the first two goals before Tailem Bend had a forward entry.
The Eagles took awhile to settle but once they got going, they were irresistible.
Tailem Bend went on to kick 10 majors for the first term and the led was 49 points at quarter-time.
It was all one way traffic in the second term as the Eagles banged on five majors and held Ramblers goalless.
Tailem Bend captain Dale Finnie was everywhere early while Lachlan Thomas and Lachie Jones racked up plenty of disposals as the Eagles were on fire.
Rambler Alex Pfeiffer was a stand out for the Roosters and battled hard in defense.
At halftime the Eagles led by 78 points, 15.4 94 to 2.4 16.
The Eagles got the first goal of the third term to make it 16 goals in a row before Ramblers hit the goal column again.
The Roosters entered a bit of a purple patch and kicked consecutive goals to boot five for the quarter.
Alex Pfeiffer was thrown forward and proved to be a target the Reds needed.
The Roosters were far more competitive in the third term, however the Eagles were still able to boot seven goals and win the quarter to extend the lead to 99 points at three-quarter-time.
The final term saw a lot of goals score as the Roosters again managed five majors and the Eagles eight.
Tailem Bend finished up winning by 115 points, 31.12. 198 to Ramblers 12.11 83.
Mannum 15.20 110
Mypolonga 6.7 43
Best players: Mannum - Zakk Bullard, Bryce Jaensch, Dylan Ribbons, Harrison Hawkins, Matthew Weistra; Mypolonga Stephen Mills, Declan Fritchley, Henry Payne, Clark Stegmeyer, Todd Howson
