SA Health to scale down vax clinics

Smaller centres as well as mobile clinics will replace the larger SA Health vaccination clinics as operations begin to wind down to manage a lesser load.
With 94 per cent of South Australians double vaxxed and 73 per cent having had a booster, there is now less of a demand for vaccination services, especially when more than 600 GPs and pharmacies also have the capacity to administer the vaccine.
Advertisement
SA Health vaccination clinics will continue to operate in Adelaide, Murray Bridge, Port Lincoln, Port Pirie, Whyalla, Port Augusta, Waikerie, Mount Gambier and Wallaroo.
There will be mobile clinics continuing to service regional areas such as Ceduna, Streaky Bay, Wudinna, Mount Barker, Gawler, Quorn, Roxby Downs and the South Coast.
Mobile clinics will also pop up in rural communities with notification of visit dates sent out prior.
State Minister for Health and Wellbeing Chris Picton said closing some of the major centres would allow the use of nursing staff in other areas.
"Moving to smaller scale or mobile clinics, with a bigger focus on GPs and pharmacies administering the COVID vaccine going forward, will importantly free up nursing staff to provide much need frontline services at our busy hospitals," he said.
"I want to thank all the wonderful staff who put their hands up to take on these new roles and the tremendous job they have done in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19."
There may be changes to dates and times at some of the clinics - for up-to-date information visit the SA Health website at www.sahealth.sa.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.