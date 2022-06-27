The Murray Valley Standard

SA Health to scale down vax clinics

SH
By Sharon Hansen
Updated June 27 2022 - 6:19am, first published 5:41am
Picture - Shutterstock

Smaller centres as well as mobile clinics will replace the larger SA Health vaccination clinics as operations begin to wind down to manage a lesser load.

