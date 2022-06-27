Mid Murray set for cultural celebration to mark NAIDOC Week 2022

ABORIGINAL and Torres Strait Islander culture will be celebrated in Mannum next week as the Mid Murray community comes together to mark NAIDOC Week.
A family fun day will follow a celebration which starts from 10am on Tuesday, July 5, beginning at the Mannum council office.
The Mannum Aboriginal Community Association Inc (MACAI), Mannum Community College and Mid Murray Council have combined for a celebration in line with this year's NAIDOC Week theme, Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!
The event encourages all Australians to stand together to push for systemic change and support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.
Beginning with a Welcome to Country, flag raising and smoking ceremony, the day will also feature the annual NAIDOC 'Together As One' walk to the Mannum Showgrounds.
Then there's plenty of fun with free activities, a barbecue lunch, a dance performance by David Booth, interactive workshops, petting zoo and more.
Mid Murray Mayor Dave Burgess said everyone in the community was encouraged to attend.
"The Mid Murray has a significant and valuable Aboriginal heritage, and the Traditional Custodians of the lands in this district still have strong connections to country here," Mayor Burgess said.
"NAIDOC Week is an important time to come together as a community to celebrate Australia's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures - to raise awareness, continue building connections and understanding with each other and, this year, to focus on how we can work together to support positive change and outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples.
"The annual Mannum Family Fun Day is a great way to learn more about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and show solidarity as we unite in the Together As One walk."
The Mid Murray Council is continuing to work towards its commitment to reconciliation and giving Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples a stronger voice in local decision-making by developing its first Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan, and by appointing a new Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advisory Committee to advise Council on a range of local matters.
