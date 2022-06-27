Murray Bridge shooters contest annual Cranwell event

A cool crisp Saturday, June 25, morning greeted Murray Bridge Rifle Club shooters as they gathered at the Deed Range this weekend a little earlier than usual.
The club held its annual in the afternoon and to coincide with the meeting, member John Cranwell sponsors a special 15-shot match from 600 metres.
The temperature was low but at least it stayed dry, and shooters took to the mound with a subtle wind blowing downrange initially, but gradually moved around to be more or less from the right.
The early shifts caught a few off-guard but scores seemed to improve as the morning went on.
Target Rifle seemed to have the most success with three shooters each scoring 74 out of a possible 75.
Greg Traeger eventually finishing with the best off-rifle score, counting out Andrew Heard, while both finished only a single centre ahead of Robert Paech.
However, the trophy is awarded on handicap and at the end of the day Daniel Irvine's solid 70.03 was enough to see him leap-frog the rest and claim his second win in two weeks.
There was some close competition in F-Class also, with the top three only being separated by five-points.
In the end it was John Cranwell, who not for the first time, won the shoot bearing his name, scoring a fine 86.05.
He finished three-points ahead of Gordon Harrison off-rifle, but "Harro" was only just kept at bay in the handicap, finishing second by a mere 0.8 points.
Ian Elston rounded out the top three a few more points adrift of the lead pair.
At the AGM following, Daniel Irvine accepted the nomination to fulfil the role of Club Captain for the upcoming year, and Andrew Heard took on the role as Vice-Captain.
Nicole Edwards and David McDonald continued in their roles as Secretary and Treasurer respectively and several new faces were welcomed onto the committee.
Next week the club hosts members from Mt Barker and Districts Rifle Club as they shoot the third stage of the DRA Championship from 500 and 600 metres, with shooting to commence at 1pm.
TR: D Irvine 70.03 (84.5), G Traeger 74.05 (83.1), A Heard 74.05 (81.9), R Paech 74.04 (80.0), J Irvine 67.02 (74.9).
F-Class: J Cranwell 86.05 (93.0), G Harrison 83.03 (92.2), I Elston 81.03 (87.8), P Casley 75.02 (86.9), F Marshall 75.01 (82.0), W Halliday 67.02 (74.9)
