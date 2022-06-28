GOLF: Smith ends lean run in style at Murray Bridge

Bland in name but definitely colourful in character, the up and down golf career of great Murray Bridge Golf Club member Jeff Smith reached another peak last Saturday when he dismissed the 76 strong Newbridge stableford field in fine style.
His 38 points were just enough to see off good mate and playing partner Rob Muster on a countback.
Often referred to by some as a long streak of pelican droppings the tall wise cracking Smith will never win a consistent golfer award.
He can, however, put a good nine holes together out of nowhere and this he did this time rattling up a colossal 22 points after starting solidly with 16.
A popular win. With some.
That man Aaron Zrim was at it again in A grade this time claiming pole position with his 36 points.
His handicap is heading only one way - south. And fast.
Off seven when he won the club championship recently and now nudging three means lots of really good golf being played by him.
Who knows where it will end?
Mario Grande was runner up with 33 points.
As mentioned Rob Muster was only a putt away from de-throning Jeff Smith for the days big prize but he had to settle for the B grade purse after shooting a fine 38 points.
Wonky legged Brinkley Mayor and sheep farming magnate Dean Pearson continues to amaze with his ability to play good golf by scoring an excellent 37 points.
He was the clear runner-up.
Affable veteran Rob Magor cruised around without a worry in the world to win the C grade on a countback from Echunga GC visitor Nick Cullen with both players shooting 36 points.
"Fabulous" Phil O'Malley likely ended his career at Ritter Street in good style putting a handy 35 point round together to lead in the ball winners.
Based in Adelaide he has called time on his murraylands golfing career and is moving to a city course closer to home.
Farewell, fabulous one!
Lawerance Crack and John Bell also scored 35 points apiece with Bell able to do no wrong lately although he claims that visit to intensive care isn't far away!
"Dog" Rothe, Dean Wright, Brian Smyth and Barry Sparrow had 34's and "Buckets" Jackson amd Peter James were in the money with 33's.
AROUND THE TRAPS
1) Several strange happenings were noted on course this week.
C grade Echunga golfer Barry Sparrow had a hole in one on the par three fourth.
Always a thrill for any golfer and Barry was naturally excited.
Not so much playing partner Con Jones who promptly wrote his own name down on the nearest the pin sheet after hitting the green himself!
Despite Barry putting his name down the bottom of the sheet as a hole in one later players saw Con's marker on the green and thought they would claim it after beating him.
Wake up, guys. A hole in one often wins the NTP and this was no exception.
2) Colin Baker has certainly made an auspicious return to golf at MBGC after a few decades away.
After misfiring a little in his first few comp games upon resuming he struck the jackpot with 41 points and a mid week comp win last Wednesday.
Losing five shots off his handicap he was wary about fronting up on Saturday and he was right.
It took him 11 holes to register his first point before he got going late to end up with a total of twelve.
That's right, 26 points on the front nine on Wednesday.
Zero there on Saturday. An inquiry has been launched.
