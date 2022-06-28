The Murray Valley Standard

GOLF: Smith ends lean run in style at Murray Bridge

Updated June 28 2022 - 7:13am, first published 6:48am
Bland in name but definitely colourful in character, the up and down golf career of great Murray Bridge Golf Club member Jeff Smith reached another peak last Saturday when he dismissed the 76 strong Newbridge stableford field in fine style.

