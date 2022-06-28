Southern Mallee council chief executive officer set to depart

The Southern Mallee District Council and current chief executive officer Jason Taylor are set to part ways from Monday, July 4 2022.
The council released a statement paying tribute to the hard work of the out-going CEO who joined the Southern Mallee in July, 2018, on a three-year contract and has had two one-year contract extensions on the 'strength of his performance'.
Advertisement
Southern Mallee Mayor Jeff Nickolls said the council and its residents had benefitted greatly from Mr Taylor's tenure and would be sad to see him leave.
"Mr Taylor has been an exceptional CEO for our council ... his passion, innovation, investment attraction, project delivery and leadership skills are what have propelled our district forward in recent years," Mayor Nickolls said.
"Since he has been in the leadership role, our council has attracted many millions of dollars in competitive and non-competitive grant funding from State and Commonwealth governments.
"This has enabled us to deliver major lifestyle and economic development projects across the district."
Mr Taylor expressed his gratitude to the Southern Mallee community and his loyal staff for their support of him while in the role.
"It has been an absolute honour to serve this community, and I'm really proud of the great work done by all of the staff here in recent years to make extraordinary things happen for our small rural towns and communities," Mr Taylor said.
The council listed outcomes under Mr Taylor's leadership which included major commercial centre upgrades in Pinnaroo and Lameroo, community pool upgrades, a four-stage upgrade of the Pinnaroo wastewater management system, strategic road upgrades and upgrades to the Lameroo Memorial Hall and Pinnaroo Institute.
Mr Taylor also led the establishment of new memoranda of understanding with community groups and the council developed its first-ever Environment Action Plan, a new Disability Action Plan, and a district-wide rebrand; Southern Mallee, You're Always Welcome.
"Organisationally he's introduced improved systems, structures and corporate reporting and planning to ensure our Council has a sustainable future that provides exceptional outcomes for all members of our community - something he should be very proud of," Mayor Nickolls said.
Mayor Nickolls announced that the cessation of Mr Taylor's contract was to make way for new leadership as the local government election approached in November, at which time there will most likely be a change in the leadership role of the elected body.
"I firmly believe that Mr Taylor has been an asset to this council and the Southern Mallee community, Mayor Mickolls said.
"I believe he will move on from Southern Mallee with a strong future ahead of him, and the next organisation lucky enough to recruit him will be strengthened by his presence and capabilities."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.