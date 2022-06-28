The Murray Valley Standard

Southern Mallee council chief executive officer set to depart

Updated June 28 2022 - 7:09am, first published 6:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern Mallee council chief executive officer set to depart

The Southern Mallee District Council and current chief executive officer Jason Taylor are set to part ways from Monday, July 4 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.