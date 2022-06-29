The Murray Valley Standard

NAIDOC Week celebrations set for Tailem Bend, Meningie while Tintinara event postponed

DH
By Dylan Hogarth
Updated June 29 2022 - 3:41am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ngarrindjeri dance troupe Rritjarukar featured at the 2021 NAIDOC Week activities in Meningie.

NAIDOC Week events will be held in Tailem Bend and Meningie next week as the Coorong District Council invites the community to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DH

Dylan Hogarth

Editor - Central Cluster South Australia

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.