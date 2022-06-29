NAIDOC Week celebrations set for Tailem Bend, Meningie while Tintinara event postponed

NAIDOC Week events will be held in Tailem Bend and Meningie next week as the Coorong District Council invites the community to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
However, the planned NAIDOC Week festivities set to be held Thursday, June 30 at the Tintinara War Memorial Hall have been postponed due to an increase in COVID cases in the Coorong District Council organisation.
In a statement, the council said the decision was made in the interest of the health and safety of event participants.
"While many social distancing restrictions have now been lifted, we still seriously consider the risk attached to any public event planned by council, as the health and wellbeing of our community is considered the highest priority," a Coorong council spokesperson said.
Events planned for next week at Meningie on Thursday, July 7 and Tailem Bend on Friday, July 8, are still set to go ahead.
Coorong District Council Mayor Paul Simmons said the week provided a great opportunity for the community to engage in First Nations culture and participate in a range of activities that celebrate and support Indigenous communities.
The NAIDOC 2022 theme - Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! - calls for all Australians to continue to work towards and support systemic change, in pursuit of securing institutional, structural, collaborative and cooperative reforms.
