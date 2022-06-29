The Murray Valley Standard

Place of Courage monument to 'shine light' on victims of DFV

SL
By Sam Lowe
June 29 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Karen Eckermann seeks a place to reflect and educate. Picture: Supplied

Looking to create a reflective space in the Murray Bridge community dedicated to victims of domestic and family violence (DFV), Councillor Karen Eckermann happened upon Spirit of Woman.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.