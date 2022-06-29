Place of Courage monument to 'shine light' on victims of DFV

Looking to create a reflective space in the Murray Bridge community dedicated to victims of domestic and family violence (DFV), Councillor Karen Eckermann happened upon Spirit of Woman.
Spirit of Woman's Ripples Across SA project looks to create a Place of Courage and shine a light on DFV through public artworks as a tribute to victims and survivors of DFV in South Australia.
"I visited the Ripples Memorial which had recently been installed at Christies Beach," Councillor Eckermann said.
"I quickly determined it was an exceptional tribute to those who have experienced DFV and that the Rural City should create a similar space."
After pitching the idea to the Murray Bridge Regional Collaboration on Violence Against Women and Children (MBRCVAWC), Councillor Eckermann spoke with Spirit of Woman founder, Helen Oxenham OAM, who later, with the Collaboration, pitched the idea to Council.
With unanimous support, Council administration began work on how to deliver the project as soon as practicable.
During the June Council meeting, it was agreed that, supplied with a community grant, the MBRCVAWC would take charge in the project, handling community consultation, logistics, and finally the delivery of the completed project.
"Initially I was reluctant for the Collaboration to take the lead, as members are already overwhelmed in their individual roles as DFV workers, but in viewing the proposed project timeline and rollout, Council will take significant ownership in its delivery," Councillor Eckermann said.
Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor, Brenton Lewis, said the project will see the commemorative installation built at a location in Sturt Reserve, with more consultation needed before finalisation.
Councillor Eckermann said that the next step is for the Collaboration's working group to meet with Council's General Manager of Assets and Infrastructure and finalise the artwork's location.
"A riverfront location is preferred, as it will provide public access as a reflection and education space, and also for the Collaboration to hold events including our Annual Vigil, which is an important ongoing responsibility that MBRCVAWC provides the Murraylands community," she said.
"This project originated in my desire to see a reflective place to ensure victims are not forgotten, to provide education and provoke discussion, and to give momentum to the heroes who work tirelessly to end DFV."
