Police are currently investigating the alleged theft of earth moving equipment, including a truck and trailer.
The alleged theft occurred at around 4:40am on Tuesday, June 28 as a tipper truck with trailer, bobcat and excavator were stolen from a work site on Maurice Road.
Advertisement
The truck and trailer have unfortunately not yet been located.
The outstanding vehicles include a white, 2011 Isuzu tipper truck with South Australian registration SB15EW, and a dual axle dog trailer with ramps with SA registration, SY92FJ.
Police are asking that anyone with information on the alleged thefts or the whereabouts of the truck and trailer, and urge them to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.