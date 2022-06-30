The Murray Valley Standard

Mid Murray council considers feedback on business plan, budget

DH
By Dylan Hogarth
Updated June 30 2022 - 4:50am, first published 4:18am
MID Murray residents have shared their views on the council's Draft 2022/23 Annual Business Plan and Budget, which was released for public consolation last month.

Dylan Hogarth

Editor - Central Cluster South Australia

Local News

