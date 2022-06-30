Mid Murray council considers feedback on business plan, budget

MID Murray residents have shared their views on the council's Draft 2022/23 Annual Business Plan and Budget, which was released for public consolation last month.
The documents propose a six percent rate-rise for Mid Murray ratepayers and detail plans to improve community facilities and services.
Advertisement
Seven submissions were received on the Draft 2022/23 Annual Business Plan and Budget and the feedback was presented to elected members at the June council meeting.
All feedback is considered as the Mid Murray Council moves towards adopting the budget which is to be finalised at the July meeting.
Mid Murray Mayor Dave Burgess thanked the community for their feedback, which will inform its decision-making.
"Council is grateful to all residents and ratepayers who took the time to share their views on our plan for the coming financial year," Mayor Burgess said.
"We understand that many in our community are facing increasing costs and financial pressures - and Council is dealing with the same challenges. Council will consider the community's feedback when we finalise the 2022/23 Annual Business Plan and Budget at our July meeting.
"In the meantime, I want to assure ratepayers that council has support measures available to those who may be experiencing financial difficulties through our Rates Hardship Policy and postponement of rates option for State Seniors Card holders on their principal place of residence."
The council also received feedback on its proposal to introduce a Mannum Waters Marina Separate Rate to cover the cost of purchasing a permanent entitlement to meet evaporation requirements for the marina.
The Mid Murray Council proposed a separate rate should be implemented for the purchase of the water that is required to fill council's evaporation loss obligations for the Mannum Waters Marina.
A total of 48 submissions were received, expressing a range of views.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.