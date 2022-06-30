The Murray Valley Standard

Community to elect Mayor as Coorong council encourages residents to enrol to vote

DH
By Dylan Hogarth
Updated June 30 2022 - 4:49am, first published 4:30am
Coorong District Council Mayor Paul Simmons said local government was the closest tier of government to the community.

COORONG District Council residents will choose the new Mayor and the ward structure has been abolished ahead of the November local government elections.

DH

Dylan Hogarth

Editor - Central Cluster South Australia

