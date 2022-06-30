Community to elect Mayor as Coorong council encourages residents to enrol to vote

COORONG District Council residents will choose the new Mayor and the ward structure has been abolished ahead of the November local government elections.
The Coorong council is encouraging residents to be enrolled to vote to have the chance to elect the seven area councillors who will serve the whole of the district, now wards are no longer in place.
And, for the first time since amalgamation of the Coorong District Council, the community will elect their Mayor.
Previously, the elected members chose the Mayor.
Coorong District Council Mayor Paul Simmons said local government was the closest tier of government to the community.
"Councils are closely involved with the day-to-day functioning of our communities, providing many of the services, programs, infrastructure and support that our residents rely on," Mayor Simmons said.
"That means your vote can have a real impact on the future of our district by determining who represents our community for the next four years.
"I strongly encourage everyone in our district - from residents to property owners - to make sure their name is on the electoral roll and to vote in the election this November."
The council is also calling for anyone interested in contributing to the Coorong community to consider nominating for a position on council.
Nominations for positions will open on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 and close at midday on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
- Details: People who are already enrolled on the State Electoral Roll for the Coorong District Council do not need to re-enrol. You can check your enrolment at check.aec.gov.au.
